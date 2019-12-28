KuCoin Shares (KCS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.07 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $77.36 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00012794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

