Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Kuende token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. In the last week, Kuende has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $18,800.00 and $390.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.05897380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,567,742 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

