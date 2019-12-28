KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Hits $20,104.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a market cap of $20,104.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

