Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76. Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.13.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $169.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $122.27 and a 1-year high of $178.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

