Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

TSE LIF traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$25.89. The company had a trading volume of 316,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,504. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.39. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.87 and a 12-month high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

