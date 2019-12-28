Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

