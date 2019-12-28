Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 152,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,545. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.