Lamden Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and DEx.top. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $12,861.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

