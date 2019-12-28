Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lands’ End by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

LE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 299,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $592.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.71%. Lands’ End’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.