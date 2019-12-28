Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.19 ($74.64).

LXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

LXS opened at €60.44 ($70.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.95. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

