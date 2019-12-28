LBRY Credits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,340.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 111.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $118,340.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.01297914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00119720 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

