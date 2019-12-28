Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 924,800 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

LPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:LPTX remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 195,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.23. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.