LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.31 ($132.92).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €106.50 ($123.84) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €102.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €103.58. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.