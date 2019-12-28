Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Short Interest Up 15.3% in December

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.76. 13,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $54,035.50. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $113,484.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,720 shares of company stock worth $1,223,638. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 166.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

