Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LM. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LM. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

