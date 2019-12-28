Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.69 ($13.59).

LEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

LEO stock opened at €10.07 ($11.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.89. The stock has a market cap of $328.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. Leoni has a 1 year low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 1 year high of €34.70 ($40.35).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

