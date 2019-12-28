Lethean Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a market capitalization of $125,553.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.01297914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00119720 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 830,793,832 coins and its circulating supply is 760,793,832 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

