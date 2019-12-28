LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 49.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $197,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 313,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,875. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. LG Display has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

