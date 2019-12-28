Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FWONA stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $5,726,578.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $37,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,993,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 871,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,436.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 156.4% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

