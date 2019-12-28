Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 6,480,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $15,948,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 533,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

