LIFE Trading Up 30.8% This Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $630,288.00 and approximately $6,100.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00186767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.01285330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.