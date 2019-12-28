Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Up 13.1% in December

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Lifeway Foods worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 65,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

