Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $1.39 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00019037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00583571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 521.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

