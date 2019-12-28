Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMST opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

