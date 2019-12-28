Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

LECO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. 130,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

