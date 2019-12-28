Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

LCTX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.73.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,738,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

