LINKA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,536.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. LINKA has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $111,536.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

