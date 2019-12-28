Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Tops $70.09 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00007711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Poloniex. In the last week, Lisk has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $70.09 million and approximately $911,271.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,282,968 coins and its circulating supply is 122,263,252 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Binance, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Gate.io, BitBay, COSS, Exrates, Coinroom, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Huobi, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Coinbe, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

