Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,389.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Exrates and YoBit. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.10 million and $46,389.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.02541152 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000341 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000486 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.36 or 0.94573690 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 656,639,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

