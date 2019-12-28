Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0168 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $44,214.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,271.10 or 2.07275849 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024229 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,638,468 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

