Litecred Achieves Market Cap of $8,987.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $8,987.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00059812 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00571863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00226549 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00085130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

