LiteDoge 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 58% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 82.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $24,609.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,368.41 or 2.07133219 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

