LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Down 57.1% This Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 57.1% against the dollar. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $51,258.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,084.75 or 2.05626390 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.