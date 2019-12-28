Lition (LIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $582,909.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Lition has a total market cap of $582,909.00 and approximately $120,928.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

