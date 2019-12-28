Lition Price Reaches $0.0212 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Lition has a market cap of $543,361.00 and $116,702.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lition has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

