Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 78,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,626. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $769.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOB. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

