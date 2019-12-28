LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 900,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

