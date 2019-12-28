LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.15 Million

Analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will post $320.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.70 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $310.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGM shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 675,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 780.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 443,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,132,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 170.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,587,000 after acquiring an additional 304,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LogMeIn by 1,313.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 162,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

