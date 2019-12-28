LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Short Interest Update

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGM. Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 522,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,788. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.