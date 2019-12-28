Loki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,046.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Loki has a market cap of $17.94 million and $13,046.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,420.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01752010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.52 or 0.02808416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00580475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00625242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060539 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00384621 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,909,258 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

