Loki Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Loki has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and approximately $9,645.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,897,459 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

