Loom Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.49 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $16.85 million and $2.49 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Binance, YoBit and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,466,775 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, Coinbe, DDEX, DragonEX, IDEX, Bitbns, Binance, Hotbit, Bittrex, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Upbit, GOPAX, Allbit, DEx.top, Poloniex, Kucoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.