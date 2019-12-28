Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.93. 1,161,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,219. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after buying an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

