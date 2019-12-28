Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lowe’s Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the home improvement retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Lowe’s Companies’ analysis:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

LOW stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,427. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

