LoyalCoin Market Cap Tops $2.71 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $24.43 and $32.15. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded up 99.5% against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $58.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

