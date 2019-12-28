Luna Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,376.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $22,376.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

