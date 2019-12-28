LUNA Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. LUNA has a total market cap of $82.79 million and $484,414.00 worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003910 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, KuCoin, Bittrex and GOPAX. During the last week, LUNA has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bitrue, Bittrex, GOPAX, KuCoin and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

