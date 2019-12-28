LUXCoin (LUX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $977,161.00 and $11,416.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

