Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 916,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 68,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $32,943,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 165,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

