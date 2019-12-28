Lympo Market Cap Tops $2.17 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Allbit and Gate.io. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $13,914.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, Allbit, HADAX, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

